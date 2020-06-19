REOPENING MD:Gyms, Malls, Casinos Can Open At 5 p.m. Friday Across State And In Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The area between the Horseshoe Casino and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set to get a major facelift, and the design group behind the makeover is showing off what it will look like.

BCT Design Group released renderings of the area, which will include a new entertainment venue called The Paramount Baltimore, along with a TopGolf, Yards Social Bar and a 320-room hotel.

Also included in the plans are areas for new retail and a revitalization of the waterfront area along the Gwynns Falls Trail.

