SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Severn area in Anne Arundel County Friday afternoon.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Meade Village Road.
At least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information is immediately available.
