BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you went through Ticketmaster to buy tickets for an event at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore recently, you could be getting some money back.
The company is refunding service fees to as many as 4,100 people as part of a settlement with the Maryland Attorney General’s office.
In a news release, the attorney general’s office said Ticketmaster continued to charge separate service fees for tickets at the Hippodrome even after the theatre said it would require fees to be included in the price of the tickets.
In some cases, the fees could be as high as $31 per ticket.
Attorney General Brian Frosh said those impacted will see refunds within 30 days.
Ticketmaster will also pay the state $25,000 to cover the costs of investigating the complaint.