BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman and a toddler were found fatally shot in Baltimore Friday.
Police are on the scene of the double shooting in the 200 block of Boswell Street in southwest Baltimore.
The pair were found in a car around 11:58 a.m. The toddler is a little girl.
#BREAKING: There has been a double fatal shooting on Boswell Rd in SW Baltimore. When officers arrived, they found a woman and a toddler deceased inside a car, both suffering from gunshot wounds. @wjz pic.twitter.com/jGDPbiykMz
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) June 19, 2020
No other details are confirmed at this time.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
