ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continue to stay below 650 on Saturday as Maryland state health officials say the number of coronavirus cases reported in the state is nearing 64,000.

According to the state, Maryland has reported a total of 63,956 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state positivity rate is at 5.19% and 2,923 people have died from the virus.

There are currently 644 people hospitalized, with 406 in acute care and 238 in intensive care.

A total of 10,497 people have ever been hospitalized for the virus, of which 4,745 people have been released from isolation.

The state has conducted 555,874 tests for the coronavirus, with 398,324 testing negative.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 63,956 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 555,874 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 5.19%. Number of persons tested negative: 398,324

Number of confirmed deaths: 2,923 pic.twitter.com/LW6AwDlcBX — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) June 20, 2020

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 188 (17) Anne Arundel 4,880 (191) 9* Baltimore City 6,993 (304) 9* Baltimore County 7,480 (426) 22* Calvert 393 (22) 1* Caroline 290 (2) Carroll 1,028 (107) 2* Cecil 460 (28) 1* Charles 1,304 (84) 2* Dorchester 180 (4) Frederick 2,380 (109) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 1,052 (58) 3* Howard 2,409 (75) 5* Kent 193 (22) 1* Montgomery 14,004 (674) 40* Prince George’s 17,804 (634) 24* Queen Anne’s 204 (14) St. Mary’s 597 (44) Somerset 83 (3) Talbot 113 (4) Washington 602 (25) Wicomico 1,039 (37) Worcester 270 (16) 1* Data not available (23) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,852 10-19 3,163 (1) 20-29 9,206 (14) 1* 30-39 11,919 (38) 5* 40-49 11,441 (89) 3* 50-59 10,123 (222) 13* 60-69 7,256 (470) 12* 70-79 4,639 (716) 18* 80+ 4,357 (1,352) 75* Data not available (21) 2* Female 33,234 (1,426) 70* Male 30,722 (1,497) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 18,492 (1,195) 45* Asian (NH) 1,263 (110) 6* White (NH) 12,574 (1,250) 68* Hispanic 17,418 (311) 8* Other (NH) 3,227 (32) Data not available 10,982 (25) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.