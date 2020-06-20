ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continue to stay below 650 on Saturday as Maryland state health officials say the number of coronavirus cases reported in the state is nearing 64,000.
According to the state, Maryland has reported a total of 63,956 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state positivity rate is at 5.19% and 2,923 people have died from the virus.
There are currently 644 people hospitalized, with 406 in acute care and 238 in intensive care.
A total of 10,497 people have ever been hospitalized for the virus, of which 4,745 people have been released from isolation.
The state has conducted 555,874 tests for the coronavirus, with 398,324 testing negative.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|188
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,880
|(191)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|6,993
|(304)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|7,480
|(426)
|22*
|Calvert
|393
|(22)
|1*
|Caroline
|290
|(2)
|Carroll
|1,028
|(107)
|2*
|Cecil
|460
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,304
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|180
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,380
|(109)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,052
|(58)
|3*
|Howard
|2,409
|(75)
|5*
|Kent
|193
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|14,004
|(674)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|17,804
|(634)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|204
|(14)
|St. Mary’s
|597
|(44)
|Somerset
|83
|(3)
|Talbot
|113
|(4)
|Washington
|602
|(25)
|Wicomico
|1,039
|(37)
|Worcester
|270
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(23)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,852
|10-19
|3,163
|(1)
|20-29
|9,206
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,919
|(38)
|5*
|40-49
|11,441
|(89)
|3*
|50-59
|10,123
|(222)
|13*
|60-69
|7,256
|(470)
|12*
|70-79
|4,639
|(716)
|18*
|80+
|4,357
|(1,352)
|75*
|Data not available
|(21)
|2*
|Female
|33,234
|(1,426)
|70*
|Male
|30,722
|(1,497)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,492
|(1,195)
|45*
|Asian (NH)
|1,263
|(110)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,574
|(1,250)
|68*
|Hispanic
|17,418
|(311)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,227
|(32)
|Data not available
|10,982
|(25)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.