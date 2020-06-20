CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Near 64K, Hospitalizations Stay Below 650
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “limited quantity” of Fresh Express salad kits sold in 11 states, including Maryland, are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

A recall notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website said the 11.5-ounce Southwest salad kits had the wrong condiment packets put in them, leading to some potential allergens like wheat, soy, cashews and coconuts being in the items.

Credit: FDA

The affected items have a best by date of June 29, a UPC of 0 71279 30602 5 and product codes G163B10A and G163B10B.

Customers who bought the items should throw them away and contact Fresh Express for a refund.

