BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “limited quantity” of Fresh Express salad kits sold in 11 states, including Maryland, are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.
A recall notice on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website said the 11.5-ounce Southwest salad kits had the wrong condiment packets put in them, leading to some potential allergens like wheat, soy, cashews and coconuts being in the items.
The affected items have a best by date of June 29, a UPC of 0 71279 30602 5 and product codes G163B10A and G163B10B.
Customers who bought the items should throw them away and contact Fresh Express for a refund.