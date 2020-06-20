Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 3300 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a shooting around 2:45a.m. Saturday morning.
When officers arrived they found an unresponsive adult male with a gunshot wound to the face.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Baltimore City Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
