Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police announce they have arrested 24-year-old Devon Sample of the 4800 block of Melbourne Road in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Shiand Miller and 3-year-old Shaniya Gilmore.
Investigators say Sample was taken into custody shortly after the pregnant mother and her daughter were discovered shot to death in the 200 block of Boswell Road on Friday afternoon.
Baltimore City Police commissioner Michael Harrison spoke out about the arrest, “This is a tragic situation where family and friends are left suffering and mourning over the loss of loved ones. I want to commend the hard work of our dedicated Homicide detectives for quickly apprehending the suspect for this despicable act of violence. I can only pray that family and friends of the victims and our city can begin the healing process.”
Police say this murder investigation is still under investigation and detectives are still seeking assistance from neighbors as they try to determine what lead to this tragic shooting.
They are also trying to obtain any video footage and are asking anyone who may have driven through the 200 block of Boswell Road at around 11p.m. on the evening of June 18th to call 410-396-2100.
