BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family members and friends paid their respects Saturday to longtime Baltimore gospel radio announcer Tyra Phillips Womack, who was killed in a shooting earlier this month.

Phillips Womack, 57, died June 10 after being shot outside her northeast Baltimore home. She had been the announcer of WEAA’s “Gospel Grace Afternoon” for years.

Her neighbor, Richard Sylvester Green, 56, was arrested in Baltimore County on June 16 and charged with her murder.

Police said the shooting likely stemmed from an ongoing argument between Green, Phillips Womack and her son. Area residents told WJZ it wasn’t uncommon for Green to argue with his neighbors.

“Ultimately, he did admit his involvement in this case. He didn’t go into a motive, but from what we understand, there had been an ongoing dispute with not only the victim but the victim’s son,” Baltimore Police Detective Donny Moses said.

Outside the First Apostolic Church on Saturday, friend and colleague Ernestine Jones remembered Phillips Womack for her smile.

“I will remember Tyra as someone who smiled through adversities, always looking on the brighter side,” Jones said.

Ben Hopkins described her as a go-to person who never said no.

“It’s a big loss, not only to the church but to the community as well,” he said.

Jones said she will use her memories and think about Phillips Womack’s smile to help her get through the tough times.

“If you just think about Tyra’s smile, you’ll get over whatever you’re going through,” she said.