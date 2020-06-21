BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore spanning overnight Sunday into Sunday morning, police say.

Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of a shooting at around 12:48 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived they found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police learned the man was in the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway when he was approached by two unidentified male suspects, who produced a gun and demanded the victim’s property.

He told the suspects he didn’t have any property, and the suspect then shot the victim in the leg before fleeing on foot, police said.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Earlier Sunday morning, at around 9:57 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of East Monument Street for a report of a shooting.

Once there, they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

At around 9:56 a.m., Central District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When they arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim said he was in the 400 block of Robert Street, setting up for a cookout when he felt pain in his neck and realized he had been shot.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.