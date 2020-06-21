ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continued to decline Sunday as Maryland state health officials say the number of coronavirus cases reported in the state climbed past 64,000.
According to the state, Maryland has reported a total of 64,306 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state positivity rate is at 5.03% and 2,937 people have died from the virus.
There are currently 608 people hospitalized, with 378 in acute care and 238 in intensive care.
A total of 10,544 people have ever been hospitalized for the virus, of which 4,773 people have been released from isolation.
The state has conducted 565,298 tests for the coronavirus, with 404,725 testing negative.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|188
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,904
|(191)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|7,053
|(304)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|7,537
|(428)
|23*
|Calvert
|394
|(22)
|1*
|Caroline
|294
|(2)
|Carroll
|1,030
|(107)
|2*
|Cecil
|460
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,313
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|183
|(4)
|Frederick
|2,393
|(109)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,056
|(58)
|3*
|Howard
|2,423
|(75)
|5*
|Kent
|193
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|14,079
|(680)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|17,874
|(635)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|205
|(14)
|St. Mary’s
|602
|(45)
|Somerset
|83
|(3)
|Talbot
|115
|(4)
|Washington
|603
|(25)
|Wicomico
|1,043
|(37)
|Worcester
|271
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(27)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,880
|10-19
|3,190
|(1)
|20-29
|9,273
|(14)
|1*
|30-39
|11,984
|(38)
|5*
|40-49
|11,493
|(90)
|3*
|50-59
|10,176
|(223)
|13*
|60-69
|7,284
|(471)
|13*
|70-79
|4,655
|(718)
|18*
|80+
|4,371
|(1,357)
|75*
|Data not available
|(25)
|1*
|Female
|33,418
|(1,433)
|70*
|Male
|30,888
|(1,504)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,582
|(1,196)
|46*
|Asian (NH)
|1,268
|(110)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,629
|(1,254)
|68*
|Hispanic
|17,514
|(315)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,242
|(33)
|Data not available
|11,071
|(29)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.