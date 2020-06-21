ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations continued to decline Sunday as Maryland state health officials say the number of coronavirus cases reported in the state climbed past 64,000.

According to the state, Maryland has reported a total of 64,306 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state positivity rate is at 5.03% and 2,937 people have died from the virus.

There are currently 608 people hospitalized, with 378 in acute care and 238 in intensive care.

A total of 10,544 people have ever been hospitalized for the virus, of which 4,773 people have been released from isolation.

The state has conducted 565,298 tests for the coronavirus, with 404,725 testing negative.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 188 (17) Anne Arundel 4,904 (191) 9* Baltimore City 7,053 (304) 9* Baltimore County 7,537 (428) 23* Calvert 394 (22) 1* Caroline 294 (2) Carroll 1,030 (107) 2* Cecil 460 (28) 1* Charles 1,313 (84) 2* Dorchester 183 (4) Frederick 2,393 (109) 7* Garrett 10 Harford 1,056 (58) 3* Howard 2,423 (75) 5* Kent 193 (22) 1* Montgomery 14,079 (680) 40* Prince George’s 17,874 (635) 24* Queen Anne’s 205 (14) St. Mary’s 602 (45) Somerset 83 (3) Talbot 115 (4) Washington 603 (25) Wicomico 1,043 (37) Worcester 271 (16) 1* Data not available (27) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,880 10-19 3,190 (1) 20-29 9,273 (14) 1* 30-39 11,984 (38) 5* 40-49 11,493 (90) 3* 50-59 10,176 (223) 13* 60-69 7,284 (471) 13* 70-79 4,655 (718) 18* 80+ 4,371 (1,357) 75* Data not available (25) 1* Female 33,418 (1,433) 70* Male 30,888 (1,504) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 18,582 (1,196) 46* Asian (NH) 1,268 (110) 6* White (NH) 12,629 (1,254) 68* Hispanic 17,514 (315) 8* Other (NH) 3,242 (33) Data not available 11,071 (29) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.