BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New details are emerging in the murder of a pregnant woman and her toddler, the father of the unborn baby has now been charged with the killing.

WJZ learned more about the murder through charging documents, how the police were able to make such a swift arrest as the family continues to mourn this unimaginable loss.

Devon Sample is charged with killing Shiand Miller and her three-year-old daughter Shaniya Gilmore. The 24-year-old was taken into custody shortly after mother and daughter were found shot to death in a car Friday.

“She wanted to be a hairstylist, she was a princess. My grandbaby Niya, very playful, always a smile,” said Sheree Reid, Shiand’s mother.

The family of Shiand and Shaniya held a vigil at the site of the murder Sunday.

LISTEN: Neasha Chase…a relative of Shiand Miller (8mths pregnant) and Shaniya Gilmore (3yo)- shot to death Thu in #Baltimore. She says “enough is enough” @ a vigil today -“your family member got a gun sitting on the table? This is when you talk to that family member” @wjz pic.twitter.com/EON1nbvLgj — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) June 22, 2020

“I will always remember her commitment, her dedication, her hard work, her effort, her nurturing, her smile, her loveliness, her beauty and everything she possessed,” one of Shiand’s teachers said.

“I have lost my daughter, my grandchildren,” Reid said.

“It’s just sad,” said Milton Johnson, Miller’s grandfather.

Sample is the father of the unborn baby.

“Her and her new baby’s father had been arguing,” Milton said.

Shiand Miller was eight months pregnant when she died.

“Our three-year-old loved one is gunned down in the car with her mother, who was pregnant as well,” said Ariel Johnson, Miller’s great-aunt.

Police found Sample with records showing he had been pulled over last month in the same car Shiand and Shaniya were found dead in.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots late Thursday night.

“I heard like firecrackers, coming to find out it probably was the shots,” a woman said.

The woman said she noticed the car and called 911.

“I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Sample is charged with 16 counts including first-degree murder.

“Everyone should be uncomfortable when we have toddlers and pregnant women being shot down in our city,” said City Council President Brandon Scott.

“Police can’t do it the citizens of Baltimore have got to stand up,” the woman said.

“It has to stop,” Ariel said.

Now a family is left to mourn their unspeakable loss.

“Your family member got a gun sitting on the table? This is when you talk to that family member,” said Neasha Chase, a relative.

Family members have also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover funeral expenses.

“She was hurting so bad and she was fighting so hard, and she’s not hurting no more,” a friend said.