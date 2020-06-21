TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — Shish kebabs, check. Sausage and peppers, check. Cotton candy, funnel cake and lemonade- check, check and check.

As of now, the Maryland State Fair still plans to hold the annual event this summer, but what the fair will look like is still to be determined.

WJZ stopped by a new event held this year designed to get people excited for the fair while giving them a taste of what they can expect.

“I think it’s great, I think it brings people out, get them comfortable with the whole idea of a fair,” said Demetris Strates.

It’s designed to get people excited for the Maryland State Fair and give food vendors a place to sell their food as many events across the country are canceled.

“I know personally, I travel with a local carnival.(butt) we’re already canceled through August so hope for me this is my livelihood,” said Michelle Farrow, a vendor.

The Maryland State Fair is still on the schedule for August 27 through September 7.

“It’s amazing how much fun it is. You see a lot of the same people every year and before you know it you see them with their children and then their grandchildren,” said Dave Higginbottom, a vendor.

The fair this year might look a little different than years past. Based on the situation come August, rides, races and 4-H competitions are still in question, but their goal remains to have the fair be as close to normal as possible.

“Our biggest key is to try to keep people safe,” said Andy Kashman, GM for the Maryland State Fair.

Now in its 138th year, organizers feel the fair is an important tradition that they would like to continue.

“The fair has not been canceled since World War II,” Kashman said. “It’s really important to a lot of families. And a lot of them have that same experience that I had, they’ve been here a year after year and they really enjoy it.

They have hand sanitizer, facemasks and gloves, and they’re going be doing the event next weekend on Friday Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.