OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Ocean City arrested two people, one from Baltimore, for allegedly robbing and assaulting a deli store clerk Sunday night.

Officers responded at around 10″38 p.m. to a reported theft that had just happened at a deli in the 7200 block of Coastal Highway. The caller reporting the theft said the suspects had fled.

Through their investigation officers learned that a couple had tried to return cigars that were not purchased at the store.

When the store clerk refused, Kenisha A. Ward, 37, of Baltimore, went behind the counter, assaulted the store clerk and started grabbing cigar packets, police said.

Devon L. Jones, 32, of Randallstown, allegedly made threatening statements to the clerk as Ward was grabbing the cigar packets.

The suspects left the store and got into a vehicle. The store clerk followed the suspects out of the store with a baseball bat, eventually breaking the suspects’ car window.

Shortly after, while officers were on scene investigating this incident, the suspects returned to the store.

The suspects confronted the store clerk about the broken car window. Officers placed both of the suspects under arrest.

Ward and Jones have been charged with robbery, theft less than $100, and second-degree assault.

Ward and Jones have both seen a Maryland District Court Commissioner and each of them has been held without bond.