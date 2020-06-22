Comments
WHITE MARSH, MD. (WJZ) — Two people have been rescued after they were trapped in a vehicle that turned over on its side Monday morning.
#bcofd MVC w/RESCUE//Silver Spring Rd & Honeygo BL #whitemarsh//One vehicle on its side with two people trapped. Both patients have been extricated with non-life threatening injuries. D/T 0920hrs^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 22, 2020
Baltimore County Fire said the multi-vehicle crash happened on Silver Spring Road and Honeygo Blvd. Both patients have been rescued with non-life-threatening injuries.