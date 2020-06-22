BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is charged with murder and attempted murder of two men earlier this month in Baltimore, police say.
On June 2, 51-year-old Roderick Daniels and a 35-year-old man were shot in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. Daniels was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died shortly after while the second victim was treated for his injury.
Witnesses told homicide detectives information that would lead to identifying the suspect. They obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Shae-Von Edwards of the 1300 block of Druid Hill Avenue.
He was arrested on June 20 in the 300 block of Padonia Road in Baltimore County. Police took him to Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.
Edwards remains in Central Booking on a no-bail status, police said.