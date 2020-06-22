CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — While the coronavirus pandemic is causing fear, it can be good to be reminded that many people recover from the virus.

With applause and cheers, Northwest Hospital team members shared a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

Elmer Cruz was discharged after spending 23 days in the hospital, being treated for COVID-19.

He is the hospital’s 300th patient to be discharged.

