RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — While the coronavirus pandemic is causing fear, it can be good to be reminded that many people recover from the virus.
With applause and cheers, Northwest Hospital team members shared a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.
Elmer Cruz was discharged after spending 23 days in the hospital, being treated for COVID-19.
He is the hospital’s 300th patient to be discharged.
