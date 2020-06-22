PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera allegedly throwing packages down a sewer in Parkville, Maryland.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Loch Raven Village around 6:44 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor called 911 to say an Amazon driver was dropping packages into the sewer.
When they arrived, they found the driver and the truck. The driver, who was a temporary worker, told police he wanted to leave and started dumping the packages.
Police interviewed him, but no arrests were made.
In a statement Monday evening, Amazon said it was aware of the incident:
“We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customers directly on matters related to their package delivery.”
The case is under investigation.