CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, delivery drivers, Local TV, Packages, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera allegedly throwing packages down a sewer in Parkville, Maryland.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Loch Raven Village around 6:44 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor called 911 to say an Amazon driver was dropping packages into the sewer.

When they arrived, they found the driver and the truck. The driver, who was a temporary worker, told police he wanted to leave and started dumping the packages.

Police respond after an Amazon driver allegedly threw packages down the sewer.

Police interviewed him, but no arrests were made.

In a statement Monday evening, Amazon said it was aware of the incident:

“We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customers directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

The case is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply