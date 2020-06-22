CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County announces a new agreement with a Sparks-based company to directly purchase COVID-19 testing collection and transport kits.

The county is the first jurisdiction to buy the kits from BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions.

They will buy up to 2,000 test kits per week.

The collected samples will be processed by LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics.

