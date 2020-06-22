Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County announces a new agreement with a Sparks-based company to directly purchase COVID-19 testing collection and transport kits.
The county is the first jurisdiction to buy the kits from BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- Timeline: How The Coronavirus Spread In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
They will buy up to 2,000 test kits per week.
The collected samples will be processed by LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.