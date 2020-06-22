BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings in the early morning hours of Monday in East Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 700 block of N. Collington Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:42 a.m. When they arrived they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Then less than three hours later, officers were called to the 2700 block of East Federal Street for a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. There they found a 25-year-old man had been shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.