Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera allegedly throwing packages down a sewer in Parkville, Maryland.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Loch Raven Village around 6:44 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor called 911 to say an Amazon driver was dropping packages into the sewer.
When they arrived, they found the driver and the truck. The driver, who was a temporary worker, told police he wanted to leave and started dumping the packages.
Police interviewed him, but no arrests were made.
The case is under investigation.
WJZ has reached out to Amazon and we are awaiting a response.