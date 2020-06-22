CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations remain in a steady decline as the state reports just under 300 new cases Monday morning.

Maryland state health officials report 64,603 coronavirus cases- up 297 since Sunday. The state positivity rate is at 5.03 percent and 2,945 people have died from the virus- eight more people since Sunday.

There are currently 602 people hospitalized, with 370 in acute care and 232 in ICUs. A total of 10,572 people have ever been hospitalized for the virus and of those, 4,776 have been released from isolation.

The state has conducted 572,731 tests total, with 410,122 of them testing negative.

State officials said they continue to increase the number of testing sites in the state, and gave an update on how the largest jurisdictions including Baltimore are doing with testing

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 189 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,916 (191) 9*
Baltimore City 7,095 (307) 9*
Baltimore County 7,585 (432) 23*
Calvert 397 (22) 1*
Caroline 294 (2)
Carroll 1,031 (107) 2*
Cecil 461 (28) 1*
Charles 1,328 (84) 2*
Dorchester 183 (4)
Frederick 2,407 (109) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,060 (58) 3*
Howard 2,436 (75) 5*
Kent 194 (22) 1*
Montgomery 14,141 (683) 40*
Prince George’s 17,935 (637) 24*
Queen Anne’s 211 (15)
St. Mary’s 599 (46)
Somerset 83 (3)
Talbot 117 (4)
Washington 611 (25)
Wicomico 1,046 (37)
Worcester 274 (16) 1*
Data not available (21) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,893
10-19 3,216 (1)
20-29 9,350 (15) 1*
30-39 12,029 (39) 5*
40-49 11,535 (93) 3*
50-59 10,224 (224) 13*
60-69 7,307 (473) 13*
70-79 4,667 (720) 18*
80+ 4,382 (1,361) 75*
Data not available (19) 1*
Female 33,580 (1,437) 70*
Male 31,023 (1,508) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 18,657 (1,199) 46*
Asian (NH) 1,271 (110) 6*
White (NH) 12,693 (1,262) 68*
Hispanic 17,580 (318) 8*
Other (NH) 3,251 (33)
Data not available 11,151 (23) 1*
