BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Devon Sample, the 24-year-old man charged in the death of Shiand Miller and her three-year-old daughter Shaniya Gilmore, was held without bail.

Sample had a bail review hearing Monday morning. He was taken into custody shortly after the bodies of the woman and toddler were discovered inside a car Friday in the 200 block of Boswell Street in southwest Baltimore.

Sample, of the 4800 block of Melbourne Road, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Miller was eight months pregnant and Sample is the father of her unborn baby.

“Her and her new baby’s father had been arguing,” Milton said.

Police found Sample with records showing he had been pulled over last month in the same car Shiand and Shaniya were found dead in.

Sample is charged with 16 counts including first-degree murder.

WJZ also spoke with the woman who made the 911 call after finding the two inside the car. She said around 8:45 a.m. she saw the woman, who she thought was sleeping, in a car.

When the woman returned around 10:25 and saw the car was still there, she knew something was wrong.

“This time I pulled all the way up toward the car and was like, ‘Miss! Miss! Miss! Miss!’ and I knew something was wrong so I called 911 and told them it was a woman there unresponsive,” she said. “The city has become so heartless, you know, crime is so prevalent and nothing is being done.”

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told WJZ she had no idea there was also a toddler in the car.

The family of Shiand and Shaniya held a vigil at the site of the murder Sunday.

“She wanted to be a hairstylist, she was a princess. My grandbaby Niya, very playful, always a smile,” said Sheree Reid, Shiand’s mother.

“It’s just sad,” said Milton Johnson, Miller’s grandfather.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots late Thursday night.

In a statement Saturday morning, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the murder “tragic.”

“This is a tragic situation where family and friends are left suffering and mourning over the loss of loved ones. I want to commend the hard work of our dedicated Homicide detectives for quickly apprehending the suspect for this despicable act of violence. I can only pray that family and friends of the victims and our city can begin the healing process,” he said.

Detectives are still seeking assistance from neighbors as they try to determine what led to the shooting.

They will be canvassing the neighborhood on Monday looking to obtain any video footage and are asking anyone who may have driven through the 200 block of Boswell Road at around 11 p.m. on the evening of June 18 to call 410-396-2100.

Family members have also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover funeral expenses.