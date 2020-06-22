Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Family members and friends of a Baltimore County woman didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating her 102nd birthday Monday afternoon.
Ophelia Edmonds got a socially distant gathering to celebrate her special day, complete with a parade, balloons, flowers and some singing.
A long line of cars drove past honking and waving, some even decked out with streamers and signs, to send her birthday love and wishes.
