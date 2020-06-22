CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, birthday, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Good News: Something To Smile About, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Family members and friends of a Baltimore County woman didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating her 102nd birthday Monday afternoon.

Ophelia Edmonds got a socially distant gathering to celebrate her special day, complete with a parade, balloons, flowers and some singing.

A long line of cars drove past honking and waving, some even decked out with streamers and signs, to send her birthday love and wishes.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply