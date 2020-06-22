CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ammo, ammunition sales, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Brian Frosh, california, Gun Control, gun violence, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has joined a coalition of 16 other attorneys general in supporting California’s ammunition regulations.

California requires gun dealers to conduct background checks prior to all ammunition sales and requires all sales to happen face-to-face.

The attorneys general argue that individual states have the right to enact reasonable firearm restrictions to prevent gun violence.

A recently-filed lawsuit is challenging California’s ammunition sale laws.

Comments

Leave a Reply