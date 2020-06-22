BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After being shot in the line of duty earlier in June, Officer Brian Burke was released from Shock Trauma.
Yesterday, Officer Brian Burke was greeted by his family, BPD and PC Harrison as he was released from Shock Trauma after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. We thank Dr. Scalea and the entire team at the @UMMC for the care they provided to P.O. Burke. #MyBmore pic.twitter.com/h6TKo4w7ju
Burke was shot while he and his partner tried to break up a large parking lot party in the 2300 block of Winchester Street around 3:14 a.m. on June 14.
Police have charged 30-year-old Christopher Earl in the shooting.
“We thank Dr. Scalea and the entire team at the UMMC for the care they provided to P.O Burke,” Baltimore Police said in a statement on Twitter.