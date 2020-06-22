CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After being shot in the line of duty earlier in June, Officer Brian Burke was released from Shock Trauma.

Burke was shot while he and his partner tried to break up a large parking lot party in the 2300 block of Winchester Street around 3:14 a.m. on June 14.

Police have charged 30-year-old Christopher Earl in the shooting.

“We thank Dr. Scalea and the entire team at the UMMC for the care they provided to P.O Burke,” Baltimore Police said in a statement on Twitter.

