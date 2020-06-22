PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A Parkville man is released from the hospital Monday after being shot in his home overnight, police say.
Police responded just after 1 a.m. to the 3400 block of Lambros Road for a call of a shooting. They learned the victim was in his house when someone fired several shots at the house.
One of the bullets got into the house and struck the victim in the upper body. He was treated at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for his injuries and later released.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation into this shooting and believe that the victim was targeted. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.