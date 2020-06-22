CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Fire, Health, Local TV, Millersville, Talkers

MILLERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire crews are working on an incident in the 8100 block of Tichenor Point Court in Millersville.

Officials say the fire was seen coming from the second-floor windows when they arrived.

They also have confirmed a female occupant jumped out of a second-story window and was taken by paramedics to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. 

