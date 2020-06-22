MILLERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Fire crews are working on an incident in the 8100 block of Tichenor Point Court in Millersville.
Officials say the fire was seen coming from the second-floor windows when they arrived.
@AACoFD Working Incident 8100 Block of TICHENOR POINT CT, Millersville. Fire showing from 2nd floor windows upon arrival. Confirmation of 1 female occupant jumped out of 2nd story window being transported by paramedics to local hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/ehuTL0BOfh
They also have confirmed a female occupant jumped out of a second-story window and was taken by paramedics to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
