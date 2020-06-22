PERRYVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in Perryville on June 15.
Perryville Police Department patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Mansion Drive for a death investigation.
They determined the death was suspicious based on their own observations. The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were contacted by the police department to help with the investigation.
From the investigation, his death was determined to be a homicide.
The victim was identified as Chad Thomas Petroulis, 25, who lived in the apartment where officers found him.
They determined that Petroulis died from a stab wound to his upper body. No arrests have been made at this time, police said.
There was no sign of forced entry.
The investigation is still active and no further details are being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Tyler Price at (410) 392 2124.