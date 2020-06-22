BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are currently 400 years of African American history packed into the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, and soon that will include history that is currently unfolding around the world.
The museum is in the process of collecting signs, pamphlets and other paraphernalia that has been used in the recent protests against social injustice and racial inequalities.
“It’s sometimes hard to be aware of the importance of the time you’re living in,” said Jackie Copeland, the executive director of the museum. “This is a historic event, and we wanted to be able to tell the stories by collecting these signs.”
Also being recorded are stories of black and brown communities and how they were affected by COVID-19. These stories and signs will become a permanent fixture at the museum.
“We wanted to collect this because it’s happening now, it’s our history now,” said Copeland. “It’s tricky to collect things like this, you know, the posters, the flyers, but there’s no better way to demonstrate our history than to collect them now.“
To donate to the museum, email them at info.services@lewismuseum.org.
The museum is currently closed as they work to make it safe for everyone. They hope to be open by Labor Day.