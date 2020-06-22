(WATERLOO, MD) — Maryland State Police are looking for the person suspected of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday in Howard County.
Troopers responded to the area of I-95 South and the rest area at around 9:25 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.
They learned a 35-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle as she was trying to cross southbound I-95 in the area of the rest area to get to the north side of the rest area. The pedestrian was struck in the left lane, police said.
The vehicle didn’t stay at the scene, investigators said. The suspect vehicle is possibly a black Jeep Cherokee.
The woman was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries.
The case remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.
Any witnesses are requested to contact the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack 410-379-9700.