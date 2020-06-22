BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Baptist Aged Home is the oldest African American-owned and operated nursing home facility in the state. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, they have not had a single positive case.

The Maryland Department of Health has reported nearly 19,000 positive cases of coronavirus have been in the Black community, making the work of this facility all the more crucial to a vulnerable population.

“In a nursing home we always have our standard precautions, but that was not enough to maintain the safety of the residents,” said Josephine Mungin, the facility’s director of nursing.

“We’ve tested over 67 people residents and staff with no positive cases. Staff have had to take protective steps before Governor Hogan started to implement restrictions to protect their residents,” said Reverend Doctor Derrick Dewitt, the facility’s director.

“We had to restrict visitors we had to restrict our vendors we shut down this entrance,” Mungin said.

The nursing home said they put a lot of effort into activities and social interaction alternatives to make sure the residents were healthy physically, but also mentally.

“Many of our residents come here after having been in multiple other facilities and they find a home here. We pride ourselves in putting the word home in nursing home.” Mungin said.

“We believe in a higher power, and we know God has blessed this place. He has blessed this place,” Dewitt said.

