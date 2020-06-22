TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Towson University Police Department corporal has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges, the university confirmed Monday.
Baltimore County police arrested Cpl. Peter Publico, 53, of Essex, on two felony charges of distributing child pornography and a misdemeanor charge of possession of child pornography.
Online court records show Publico is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a bail hearing. He is being held without bail ahead of the hearing.
The Baltimore County Police Department said it learned in February that Publico had sent child pornography to other people.
They obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday; Publico turned himself in on Monday, the department said.
In a statement, the university said the alleged crimes didn’t involve any campus property.
“TU takes this matter very seriously,” the university wrote. “The individual is suspended without pay, restricted from campus and his law enforcement duties have been revoked. The individual is in custody at the Baltimore County detention center.”
Anyone with information in the case is being asked to call police at 410-887-2222 or 410-307-2020.