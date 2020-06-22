Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Students applying to the University of Maryland Baltimore County won’t need to worry about taking the SAT or ACT.
The university said it is making the admission tests optional for undergraduate applicants in fall 2021.
The decision takes into account the impacts the coronavirus pandemic has had on high school students and their ability to take exams.
Johns Hopkins University announced a similar, one-year policy change last week.
