BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a 21-year-old man who has been missing since the beginning of May.
Keyonta Davis was reported missing at around 10:30 a.m. on May 7 from the 400 block of S. Bentalous Street.
Davis is 6’1″ tall, weighs 180 lbs and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, black pants and black & white Nike sneakers.
Mr. Davis frequents the area of Charles Street & North Avenue, as well as the central district with squeegee kids.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keyonta Davis is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (443) 983-7385 or dial 911.