BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks while at a bus stop Tuesday morning, police said.
The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Aisquith Street. The victim reportedly told police he was standing at the bus stop when he was shot.
#HAPPENINGNOW @BaltimorePolice are at the scene of a shooting on Aisquith St and North Ave. The parking lot of a business, Royal Star Grocery, is taped off @wjz pic.twitter.com/2SCXW8NHuQ
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) June 23, 2020
He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.