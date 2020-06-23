CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bus Stop, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the buttocks while at a bus stop Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Aisquith Street. The victim reportedly told police he was standing at the bus stop when he was shot.

He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments

Leave a Reply