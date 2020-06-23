PERRYVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Perryville woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death 25-year-old Perryville man, police say.
Police responded to Chad Petroulis’ home on June 15 for a death investigation, where they learned he died after being stabbed to his upper body.
A neighbor told investigators they recalled hearing an argument during the early morning hours on June 14 between the victim and a woman.
The neighbor said they saw the victim on the ground outside his apartment and saw the woman walk down the stairs and leave the apartment complex, while the victim went back into his apartment.
This neighbor then said they were familiar that Destiny Marie Guns, 23, also of Perryville, frequently visits Chad’s apartment. Investigators also saw video surveillance around the time of the reported argument and saw a woman matching Destiny’s description leaving the area.
Police then learned Destiny had spoken to family members about the incident. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for her on June 22, and at around 7 p.m. they found her as the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the area of Jackson Station Road and West Pulaski Highway in Perryville.
She was then arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment.
She is being held on no bond.
