BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 2600 block of West Franklin Street at around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a 27 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for what appeared to be non-fatal gunshot wound injuries, police said.
Southwest District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.