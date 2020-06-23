CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 2600 block of West Franklin Street at around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a 27 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for what appeared to be non-fatal gunshot wound injuries, police said.

Southwest District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

