OSAKA, Japan. (WJZ) — Former Orioles center fielder Adam Jones hit his first home run of the season in the Nippon Professional Baseball league.
Jones, who played 11 seasons in Baltimore, now plays for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan.
He recently launched a 449 foot home run into right center field.
Here’s the footage of Adam Jones’ first #NPB home run – a 449 ft bomb! pic.twitter.com/PftP0n7T9s
— Dan (@DanClarkSports) June 23, 2020
Jones, who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019, signed a two-year $8 million contract with the Buffaloes this offseason.