CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Babe Ruth Birthplace Foundation announced Tuesday that the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum will reopen to the public Wednesday, June 24.

The museum has been closed to the public since March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shawn Herne, the Executive Director of the foundation, said the museum will be open 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and will strictly adhere to official safety guidelines.

Visitors should call 410-727-1539 or visit baberuthmuseum.org for more information.

 

