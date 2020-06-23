CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday Baltimore City leads large jurisdictions with 9.3 percent of its population tested, an increase from the 8.3 percent total tested on June 18.

“I want to commend Mayor Young and Dr. Letitia Dzirasa for their efforts to prioritize testing,” Gov. Hogan said. “We continue to make abundant testing supplies available to local leaders and communities.”

Talbot and Frederick counties are second with 8.8 percent of their populations tested, with Prince George’s and Baltimore counties at 8.7 and 8.4 percent respectively.

Montgomery County is in fifth place of the largest jurisdictions at 7.9 percent out of the goal of 10 percent, state number show.

The state has recently begun publishing more detailed testing data as part of a push to get county leaders to step up local COVID-19 testing efforts and meet the goal of testing 10 percent of their populations.

“We continue to encourage Marylanders to be tested for #COVID19 at one of our nearly 180 testing sites across the state,” Gov. Hogan said. 

He added there are now nearly 180 testing sites across Maryland. Visit coronavirus.maryland.gov to find a location.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

