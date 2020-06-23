BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials are giving an update about trash collection delays in the city. DPW Acting Director Matt Carpark said he understood residents’ frustrations, saying that having trash go uncollected for multiple weeks at a time is “completely unacceptable,”

“He said they expect to return to as close to normal trash collection as possible in the upcoming week, as many of their sanitation workers from the eastside sanitation yard have now been in full quarantine for at least 14 days.

He said the workers will be returning to work on Wednesday, adding that they had had other employees from other operations to assist in collecting trash while the employees were quarantined- but that did not come without some issues.

“Trash collection is labor-intensive and employees who do not usually do this type of work are not accustomed to it,” he said. “So it takes them longer to perform the work. The substitute drivers, laborers and supervisors are unfamiliar with the routes they are working on,” citing how each neighborhood is different and must be navigated differently.

He also said their trucks lack GPS capabilities and if someone is unfamiliar with the specific route, it is easier and somewhat more difficult for them to make a wrong turn, miss an alley, or miss another part of the route.

Carpark also said another factor of the delays include the fact that since the stay-at-home order began, trash tonnage has been up 22 percent and vehicles must stop working once they are full, which can delay the routes as well.

The department has also seen alleys covered in trash, as people dump in the alleys so crews have to go into the area to manually bring the trash to the vehicle before the vehicle can go down the alley.

One solution the department is working toward is to procure a GPS base turn by turn routing software to alleviate these direction issues.

“This is going to be critical, so that we avoid this situation again and could have anyone come in and use these trucks immediately,” he said.

He also addressed rumors that trash collection has been suspended, saying that was only the case for recycling services. Recycling will be suspended for another week or more, he said.

“We have continued to collect trash and will continue to collect,” he said.