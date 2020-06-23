Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a one-year-old girl’s death as a homicide.
Officers were called to a home in the 4400 block of Eldone Road on June 20 at around 8:52 p.m. for a one-year-old girl who was vomiting and unconscious.
When they arrived, medics were already on the scene rendering aid to the child, who has been identified as Kylia Moore, was then taken to St. Agnes Hospital where she died a short time later.
Doctors noticed slight bruising to the child’s head, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident as a murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
