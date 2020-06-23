ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations drop below 600 as the state tops 65,000 cases Tuesday morning.
Maryland state health officials report 65,007 cases, up 404 cases since Monday. The state positivity rate is now at 5.06 percent and 2,963 people have died- 18 more people in 24 hours with 129 more people declared probable deaths from the virus.
There are currently 561 people hospitalized for the virus, with 349 in acute care and 212 in intensive care. Throughout the pandemic, 10,611 people have ever been hospitalized, with 4,797 released from isolation.
The state has conducted a total of 583,091 tests with 419,528 of those coming back negative, officials said.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|192
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|4,946
|(192)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|7,148
|(310)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|7,635
|(435)
|23*
|Calvert
|398
|(23)
|1*
|Caroline
|296
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,061
|(107)
|2*
|Cecil
|461
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,333
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|183
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,419
|(109)
|7*
|Garrett
|10
|Harford
|1,064
|(58)
|3*
|Howard
|2,423
|(75)
|5*
|Kent
|194
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|14,204
|(685)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|18,080
|(637)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|211
|(15)
|St. Mary’s
|605
|(48)
|Somerset
|84
|(3)
|Talbot
|116
|(4)
|Washington
|616
|(25)
|Wicomico
|1,051
|(38)
|Worcester
|277
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(24)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|1,907
|10-19
|3,248
|(1)
|20-29
|9,459
|(15)
|1*
|30-39
|12,128
|(39)
|5*
|40-49
|11,591
|(93)
|3*
|50-59
|10,265
|(224)
|13*
|60-69
|7,338
|(474)
|13*
|70-79
|4,678
|(724)
|18*
|80+
|4,393
|(1,372)
|75*
|Data not available
|(21)
|1*
|Female
|33,769
|(1,446)
|70*
|Male
|31,238
|(1,517)
|59*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|18,753
|(1,204)
|46*
|Asian (NH)
|1,275
|(114)
|6*
|White (NH)
|12,747
|(1,268)
|68*
|Hispanic
|17,670
|(320)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,259
|(32)
|Data not available
|11,303
|(25)
|1*
