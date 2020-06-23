CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations drop below 600 as the state tops 65,000 cases Tuesday morning.

Maryland state health officials report 65,007 cases, up 404 cases since Monday. The state positivity rate is now at 5.06 percent and 2,963 people have died- 18 more people in 24 hours with 129 more people declared probable deaths from the virus.

There are currently 561 people hospitalized for the virus, with 349 in acute care and 212 in intensive care. Throughout the pandemic, 10,611 people have ever been hospitalized, with 4,797 released from isolation.

The state has conducted a total of 583,091 tests with 419,528 of those coming back negative, officials said.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 192 (17)
Anne Arundel 4,946 (192) 9*
Baltimore City 7,148 (310) 9*
Baltimore County 7,635 (435) 23*
Calvert 398 (23) 1*
Caroline 296 (3)
Carroll 1,061 (107) 2*
Cecil 461 (28) 1*
Charles 1,333 (84) 2*
Dorchester 183 (5)
Frederick 2,419 (109) 7*
Garrett 10
Harford 1,064 (58) 3*
Howard 2,423 (75) 5*
Kent 194 (22) 1*
Montgomery 14,204 (685) 40*
Prince George’s 18,080 (637) 24*
Queen Anne’s 211 (15)
St. Mary’s 605 (48)
Somerset 84 (3)
Talbot 116 (4)
Washington 616 (25)
Wicomico 1,051 (38)
Worcester 277 (16) 1*
Data not available (24) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 1,907
10-19 3,248 (1)
20-29 9,459 (15) 1*
30-39 12,128 (39) 5*
40-49 11,591 (93) 3*
50-59 10,265 (224) 13*
60-69 7,338 (474) 13*
70-79 4,678 (724) 18*
80+ 4,393 (1,372) 75*
Data not available (21) 1*
Female 33,769 (1,446) 70*
Male 31,238 (1,517) 59*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 18,753 (1,204) 46*
Asian (NH) 1,275 (114) 6*
White (NH) 12,747 (1,268) 68*
Hispanic 17,670 (320) 8*
Other (NH) 3,259 (32)
Data not available 11,303 (25) 1*

