BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore will reopen to the general public Sunday morning after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the casino said it will open at 8 a.m. Sunday for the general public. Diamond and Seven Stars cardholders will be able to visit the casino two days earlier, beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.
Once the casino reopens, guests and employees will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked. The facility will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
In addition, slot machines will be arranged to encourage social distancing and table games will have reduced capacity.
The Baltimore Marketplace restaurants will be open, while Fu Noodle Bar and Gordon Ramsay Steak will have limited hours.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.