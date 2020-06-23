BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Global Air Drone Academy uses drones to get kids interested in science, technology, engineering, art and math careers.

They said they’re not going to let a global pandemic stop them from accomplishing their goal.

Austin Brown and Eno Umoh have been using drones as a tool to teach kids about science, technology, engineering, art and math — or STEAM — through their Global Air Drone Academy.

“We want to teach kids about this technology, and ultimately teach them how to become entrepreneurs in this field,” Umoh said.

Students like Dagim Seid.

“At first I was like, this is kinda hard to fly, and then I got used to it,” Seid said.

Seid has been taking classes online and is set to begin their revamped summer camp.

“Our solution to the new normal is to take the camp and bring it to the kids,” Brown said.

They call it Drone Camp in a Box. Each kit includes a drone, cones, safety rules and access to online classes.

“A lot of these students, they have been home for months now. Schools are canceled, summer camps are canceled, so they’re looking for activities to do,” Umoh said.

Their goal is to provide 500 kids with a box, free of charge. To do this, they need to raise $62,500.

“We’re about a quarter of the way there, but we need help in order to reach 500 kids and give them access to a fun and engaging summer activity,” Brown said.

You can either buy a Drone Camp in a Box for your kids or donate one. They start at $125 and you get to keep the drone. If you donate one, you also get access to the online classes.

Learn more by clicking here.