ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Library System will begin Phase 3 of its reopening plan with contactless pickup on items on hold starting Monday, June 29.

The pickup service will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all six branches, the system said Tuesday.

“Libraries are one of the most visited places in our county and are essential to lifelong learning and enrichment for our residents of all ages and abilities,” said County Executive Calvin Ball. “The HCLS team has been instrumental in connecting residents with online resources throughout this pandemic, and we’re thrilled they have found a safe way to provide more access to our residents with contactless pickup.”

HCLS staff began returning to branches on Thursday, June 18 to further prepare for contactless pickup. More than 300,000 items were borrowed before HCLS closed, and customers have placed requests for more than 52,000 items since then.

Staff have been given personal protective equipment and are scheduled in rotating four-hour shifts to minimize time in branches.

All items retrieved from book drops and returned during contactless pickup will be quarantined for 72 hours.

To borrow through the contactless pickup, place the item on hold and once you get a notification, you can reserve a pickup day and time. You can then pick up your item at the scheduled date and time at a specific branch.

The branches will not be open to the public and restrooms will be unavailable. Drop donations in the green Better World Books donation drop-off boxes in Library branch parking lots.

Visit hclibrary.org for more information.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.