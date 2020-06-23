BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the arson of two buildings in Harford County and are searching for a suspect that may have been involved, as well as his vehicle.
Investigators were able to capture video surveillance footage of the suspect in a Wawa located in the 700 block of Bel Air Road.
Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding companies responded to 1226 Bel Air Road for a reported building fire at around 3:29 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find two buildings on fire, located behind Birroteca restaurant.
The buildings are two metal shell structures that house eight different businesses. Firefighters were able to contain the fires within 40 minutes.
Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fires were incendiary in nature. While only two businesses sustained any direct fire damage, there is an estimated loss upwards of $1,000,000 that occurred to the contents, officials said.
During the investigation, a suspicious vehicle was reported to have been in the area. Investigators believe the truck is a late model between 2015 and 2019, maroon/burgundy in color, four-door Dodge Ram 1500.
Officials describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 5’8″, between 175 and 200 lbs, wearing a Huk-type fishing shirt, shorts, “low profile” black shoes, and possibly has reading-style glasses.
Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal
Anyone with information regarding the fire or can identify the vehicle/owner is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office Tipline @ 410-386-3050.