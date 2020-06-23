CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Below 600, State Passes 65K Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in south Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Cherryland and Roundview Road around 8:12 p.m. for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 800 block of Roundview Road suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply