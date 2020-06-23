Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in south Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the intersection of Cherryland and Roundview Road around 8:12 p.m. for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 800 block of Roundview Road suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.