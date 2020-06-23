ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland has now distributed more than 50 million units of personal protective equipment to hospitals, state agencies, local health departments and front line workers, Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
“One of the biggest challenges Maryland and our nation have faced in battling coronavirus has been ensuring we have a steady supply of PPE for our health care workers, first responders, and essential employees,” said Governor Hogan. “Our multi-agency task force continues to make incredible progress on this key building block for recovery. They are working around the clock to ramp up Maryland’s supply of PPE, with large deliveries coming into the state’s warehouses on a regular basis.”
The state has distributed more than 50.8 million units of PPE, including 15 million pairs of gloves, 1.5 million gowns, 19.4 million surgical masks, 8.4 million KN95 masks, 5.7 million N95 masks, and 854,200 face shields.
He also said the state is making regular allocations to state agencies, emergency medical services as well as local health departments, serving as a clearinghouse for hospitals, long-term care facilities and child care providers.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.